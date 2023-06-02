STEELHEART Releases "In Love" Single In Celebration Of 30th Anniversary; Music Video Teaser Streaming

SteelHeart announces the release of the new single, "In Love". The song is an enhanced version of their 2017 hit, "I'm So In Love With You”, in keeping with the 30th Anniversary theme of reimagining the band’s most popular tracks.

The full, physical 30th Anniversary vinyl will ship on June 9 – one copy will contain a ‘golden ticket’ that means an extraordinary prize package.

SteelHeart has also released revitalized versions of “We All Die Young”, “Good 2B Alive” and “Everybody Loves Eileen” for the SteelHeart 30th album. "We wanted to take one of our most romantic songs and give it a new, modern twist, with just a piano, vocals and 4 cellos," says Matijevic. "We're excited to share this updated version with our fans and hopefully introduce it to a new audience."

The video was filmed in Miljenko’s birthplace of Zagreb, Croatia and at the world famous Roman Arena in the seafront city of Pula on the tip of Croatia’s Istrian peninsula. Miljenko’s country not only opened their hearts, they also allowed him to shoot in the Arena for 3 hours without the ever-present tourists walking around. Saints such as St. Michael walked the streets where this beautiful/video song was filmed.

Tthe official video debuts next Friday, June 9. Watch a teaser below:

"In Love" is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting 2023 for SteelHeart, with more new music and tour dates to be announced soon. Fans can save "In Love" now on their preferred streaming platform.

Find more information on steelheart.com, find the merch store here.