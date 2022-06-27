STEELHEART’s MILJENKO MATIJEVIĆ Guests On The SDR Show, Performs Acoustic Rendition Of "We All Die Young"; Video

A new episode of The SDR Show, featuring Milijenko Matijevic, is now available wherever you get your podcasts. In the hour-long interview, Matijevic talks about how Led Zeppelin was his doorway to rock, the accident that nearly killed him and how Steelheart would have been much bigger had they come out five years earlier. Watch below.

Some highlights of the interview include:

- How Matijevic wasn’t allowed to reveal that it was him, and not Mark Wahlberg, singing in the movie “Rock Star”

- That, per management request, he sent in an audition tape to Stone Temple Pilots

- That “She’s Gone” breaking in Japan is what helped them in US and that it’s still the most sung Karaoke track in Japan

- How Led Zeppelin negatively impacted his relationship with his dad

