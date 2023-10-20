STEELY DAN Had Rookie Sing Backup On This 70s Hit... By The Next Year He Outsold Them; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Many have speculated on the real story behind this historic 70s classic. 'Peg' by Steely Dan is an all-time classic. But the duo of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker have been famously tight-lipped about it. Well, today we try to solve this mystery from the two foremost perfectionists of modern music. The song is historic for myriad reasons. It contained 40 of the greatest musicians in the world. It introduced the world to one of music’s most legendary singers in Micheal McDonald, who actually sang backup on it, and to top it all off they had seven of the top session guitarists record the iconic solo before they chose the one that made the cut, and then he had to play if for six hours before the band was satisfied… a band that was once called sociopaths masquerading as benign dictators."