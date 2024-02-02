STELLAR CIRCUITS Release Sight To Sound Deluxe Edition Ahead Of U.S., European Tours

North Carolina’s progressive metal band Stellar Circuits has announced the release of a Deluxe Edition of their breakthrough album, Sight To Sound, out now from Nuclear Blast Records. The critically praised record has been digitally reissued with 4 unreleased bonus tracks, just ahead of their first European tour with Persefone, Hypno5e and Lampr3a in February/March and U.S. dates with Calva Louise and Vukovi in May.

Commenting on the Sight To Sound Deluxe Edition and tour, vocalist Ben Beddick says:

“We’re excited to finally release the extra tracks from the Sight to Sound recordings. Overall we felt that these songs were best presented as a deluxe or extended version of the album. The four extra tracks all seem to have a common tonality and hold a place that’s all their own within the sequence of our new record.

“The fact that this release coincides with our first ever international tour makes it that much better. We cannot wait to play these new songs for the fine folks of these European nations. It will be a dream come true.”

With the Deluxe Edition’s release comes the visualizer for the lead bonus track “The Magician,”:

Stream Sight To Sound (Deluxe Edition) here.

Find tour and ticket information at stellarcircuits.com.