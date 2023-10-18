STELLAR CIRCUITS Reveal "Alchemy" Music Video Ahead Of Fall US Tour

Stellar Circuits dropped one of the year’s best progressive metal records earlier this summer, with Sight To Sound. Now the band returns with a music video for the fan-favorite track, "Alchemy", just ahead of their US tour.

Commenting on "Alchemy", the band states: “‘Alchemy’ was one of the last songs we finished for this album. It was something that came together fairly quickly and at the end of the process, it just felt like it was right. It ended up becoming a love letter to songwriting and the creative process.”

"Alchemy" is the latest in a string of singles from Sight To Sound, following the explosive tracks "Pleasure Cruise",’ "Witch House" and "Catch Your Death", which have further established Stellar Circuits as one of the most innovative and captivating bands to break out this year.

Fans in the US can witness Stellar Circuits’ progressive mayhem this October/November as the band kicks off their month long trek with Arch Echo. European fans can follow suit with the band arriving on their shores in February 2024. Tickets for all shows are available here.

Order/save Sight To Sound here.

Tracklisting:

“Catch Your Death”

“Witch House”

“Pleasure Cruise”

“Skull Beneath The Smile”

“Sight To Sound”

“Truthseeker”

“Alchemy”

“Nightlife”

“For The Birds”

“Learning To Sleep”

“Where Were You”

