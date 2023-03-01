STELLAR CIRCUITS Sign With Nuclear Blast Records

Nuclear Blast Records has announced the signing of progressive-metal juggernauts Stellar Circuits. Recruited by A&R legend Monte Conner, the Winston-Salem, North Carolinians join the ranks of the world's biggest metal label with plans to release their eagerly awaited sophomore album later this year.

Commenting on the signing, the band states:

"We’ve always been such big fans of Nuclear Blast and the bands they’ve worked with over the years. It’s an honor and a privilege to be welcomed into the NB family like we have. This partnership marks the beginning of a new era of Stellar Circuits and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Combining the progressive artistry of innovators like Tool and the powerful ferocity similar to that of Gojira, Stellar Circuits recent upward trajectory is no surprise. Amassing millions of Spotify plays on their own, the band has developed a worldwide cult following with their distinctive prog sound that weaves in and out of metal sub-genres, providing a dynamic yet fully accessible listening experience as heard on previously released singles like "Go With Your Ghost," "Penny Dreadful" and "Skylights."

Details of their impending second, full-length album will be revealed in the weeks to come.