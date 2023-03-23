STEPHEN PEARCY, CHRIS HOLMES, ECLIPSE, SOTO And More Confirmed For Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2023

Monsters Of Rock Cruise, the world’s premier hard rock and heavy metal experience at sea, has announced the final lineup for its eleventh annual voyage coming up next month.

The five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail April 29 – May 4 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas® and depart out of Port Canaveral, Florida. Dubbed They Came From Outer Space, this year’s voyage includes two days at sea full of music and events, performances from over 40 artists on multiple stages, stops at two ports (Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and the Private Isle of Labadee), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world’s best rock community (including a hotel takeover pre-party just for cruisers).

With less than 40 days out, limited cabins are still available. For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com and follow @MonstersOfRockCruise on Facebook and Instagram, and @MonstersCruise on Twitter.

The lineup for MORC ’23 includes TESLA, Michael Schenker, Winger, Queensrÿche, Saxon, Extreme, Vandenberg, Autograph, Burning Witches, Chez Kane, D-A-D, Dirty Looks, DORO, Faster Pussycat, Great White, Hardcore Superstar, Joel Hoekstra, Junkyard, KIX, Lee Aaron, Liliac, Loudness, Mac Sabbath, Nestor, Reckless Love, Rhino Bucket, Rose Tattoo, Shiraz Lane, Stryper, Ted Poley, Tora Tora, Treat, Tyketto, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Vain, Wig Wam, and Dueling Pianos.

Plus, since going on-sale last March, MORC ‘23’s lineup has added Stephen Pearcy (the voice of Ratt), Sweden’s Eclipse, Soto, former W.A.S.P. guitar slinger Chris Holmes with his band Mean Man, The Cruel Intentions, Soto / Bieler, Spike (singer and founder of The Quireboys, bringing an acoustic storytellers set to the cruise), and Karaoke Madness with Brian and Izzy.

Now set to join Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) with cruise co-hosting duties (including moderating Q&A’s and activities specifically designed to bring the party up a notch) will be comedians Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit show That Metal Show), as well as pioneer rock radio DJ Nikki Blakk, veteran rock musician Keith Roth (SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard and Hair Nation co-host), and Metal DJ Will.

In addition to performances, MORC ‘23 will host interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting With Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe’s pickup basketball match, and Comedy Punchlines and Backlines.

(Photo - Mike Savoia)

Cruisers will return to the newly amped up Mariner of the Seas®, providing more ways to play, delicious new dining concepts, and a few surprises to thrill even the boldest cruisers. Spanning the length of Deck 5 and offering quick access to all performance venues, as well as a hot spot for cruisers to connect, the Royal Promenade features restaurants, coffee bars, and shopping. Other activities aboard the ship include boogie boarding or surfing the waves at the FlowRider® surf simulator, challenging yourself on the rock-climbing wall, soaking in one of the many hot tubs and pools, or pampering yourself in the world-class Vitality℠ Spa. New attractions to the ship include: Sky Pad® (a bungee trampoline experience that launches you sky high for gravity-defying fun combined with virtual reality headsets), The Perfect Storm℠ waterslides (plunge down three stories of twisting, turning thrills on these dual high-speed race slides until you hit the bottom), Laser Tag (grab a blaster, choose a side and gear up for a stellar glow-in-the-dark time in this bots versus aliens battle for the last planet), and the Escape Room (team up with fellow cruisers to find hidden clues and crack secret codes in your quest to rescue a time-traveling scientist). Plus, Mariner of the Seas® has not one, but two huge music venues inside the ship. Click here for a full list of things to do on Royal Caribbean’s Voyager-class cruise ship.

The first port stop on MORC ’23 is the breath-taking beauty that is Puerto Plata. Dominican Republic's oldest city in the north and a tourism pioneer, Puerto Plata is nestled by the ocean with a mountainous backdrop. The city offers a lively pier (known as the Malecon), colorful shops, and opulent homes from the 1800s. Whether you prefer to spend the day traveling 2,600 feet above sea level in a cable car or hike majestic trails – both options are available if you choose to visit Monte Isabel de Torres. If the ocean is calling your name, visit Sousa Beach where you can sunbathe, swim, snorkel, or grab a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant. For those of you who want to experience the culture of the Dominican Republic, consider staying in town to explore the unique architecture, enjoy delicious Dominican cuisine, or shop for keepsakes to remind you of the amazing experiences you had in Puerto Plata. For a full list of shore excursions, head here.

Next up is the Private Isle of Labadee, the ultimate private destination for cruisers, offering adventure, exploration and relaxation amongst its many bars and pristine waters. Vacationers can amp up the adrenaline on the Dragon’s Tail Coaster, a thrilling 30-mile-per-hour ride with incredible views of the island. For more action, adventurous passengers may choose to strap on a helmet and harness and soar 500-feet down on the Dragon’s Breath Flight Line, the world’s longest zip line over water. In addition, there are plenty of exciting options to choose from, including wave jet rides, parasailing, snorkel safaris, kayak tours, and much more. Looking for the ultimate way to relax? Consider booking a Barefoot Beach Cabana, which has several types of cabanas with privacy options, or being close to the action, there is sure to be something for everyone.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, MORC ’23 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for hard-rockin’ music enthusiasts.