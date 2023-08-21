STEPHEN PEARCY In Praise Of RATT Guitarists WARREN DeMARTINI And ROBBIN CROSBY - "The Two Best Guitarists To Ever Have Coming Through Tons Of Marshall Stacks At You"

In a new message shared via social media, Ratt fronntman Stephen Pearcy once again celebrated his former bandmates and the band's legacy.

Pearcy: "All hail Ratt! The two best guitarists to ever have coming through tons of Marshall stacks at you; Warren DeMartini and Robbin “King” Crosby, 83-91.

Robbin was very genuine in giving up his main role as lead guitarist to Warren right from the start. No ego; it was what’s good for our band. That only gave Warren space to progress even faster as lead guitarist for the band. He earned it. And playing all the shows, hundreds and hundreds, didn’t hurt.”

Metal Edge caught up with Pearcy to discuss The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, which was recently released, and look back on the best years of their career. An excerpt is available below.

Metal Edge: I talked to Jeff Pilson recently and BMG did a similar box set for Dokken, but he was kind of disappointed that they didn't do anything extra.

Pearcy: "I don't know their trip, but ours, we had a lot to do with it. And actually, on the heels of this, there's something special coming. And I'm way behind it because people are going to go, 'What? That's fucking cool.' But right now, this is a good start. It's a great representation of our legacy and the guys should all be pretty proud of it, having an input. It’s our five albums, as far as I'm concerned, after this, the band didn't exist without Robbin (Crosby). We went out and did our thing, recorded a couple records, and I'd always tell Warren (DeMartini), 'Ehhh…we almost got there, but no cigar.' Ain't gonna get there if Robbin's not involved. It's not Ratt. So, this is actually a very special box set for that reason.

Metal Edge: Are you happy with how it came out? Obviously you've got the classic Ratt representation. It's missing the ‘83 self-titled EP, which would've been a nice touch. I would've loved to have seen that in there…

Pearcy: "You’re correct. And I'll let you in on something; the ('Nobody Rides for Free') 45 single that's in there, I wanted it to be this unreleased song called 'Reach For The Sky', which we recorded with the other songs for Out Of The Cellar. and it'll rear up eventually somewhere – I'll make sure of that because it's a great song. The band sounds great, double guitar. I mean, it's fun. It was supposed to be this, but we didn't get it in there in time or something. So, we'll see what happens."

Metal Edge: If you were able to reunite the surviving members of the 1980s Ratt lineup, how big do you think you guys could be now?

Pearcy: "We could be as big as we want to be or as successful as we want to be. We've been there once, twice. But in my situation, I learned that peace of mind is worth a lot more than the dollars. I mean, look, we're not getting any younger, and that's a drag, because here we've lost my brother Robbin. I mean, god, name a band – Cinderella, Quiet Riot, somebody's down. The OGs, some of us have been lucky. The Mötley guys are still around. They better knock on wood and thank many gods. But yeah, man, it was a crazy decade, and I'm just loving it for what it's worth."

BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, announces The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, celebrating Ratt’s massively successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified Gold, Platinum, or Multi-Platinum. Released on June 9, the LP set features all five albums remastered on 180g black vinyl, rare “Nobody Rides For Free” 7” single, 12-page replica tour book (featuring rare and never before seen photos from Ratt’s personal archives), 11”x17” Wanted Poster, bumper sticker, replica backstage pass, and guitar pick in a custom lift top box. The CD set features all five of the studio albums in a side loading box.

All albums feature the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass/vocals), and Bobby Blotzer (drums)

Formed in Los Angeles, Ratt was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson’s Local Licks Drive Time Show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

Ratt exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of Out Of The Cellar. Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single “Round And Round” hit #12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Out Of The Cellar reached #7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with “Back For More” and “Wanted Man”. Ratt started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

Ratt returned in 1985 with their 2nd full length album, Invasion Of Your Privacy. Certified double platinum and also reaching #7 on the Billboard Top 200, Invasion Of Your Privacy also featured the classics “Lay It Down” (#40 Billboard Hot 100) and “You’re In Love”.

Dancing Undercover followed in 1986 as Ratt toured North America with a brand new LA band called Poison as the opening act. Lead single “Dance” hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with “Slip Of The Lip”, while “Body Talk” was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film, The Golden Child. Dancing Undercover became Ratt third consecutive Platinum album and reached #26 on the Billboard Top 200.

1988’s Reach For The Sky saw Ratt return to the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 album charts, peaking at #17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite “Way Cool Jr.”, Reach For The Sky was also certified Platinum and became Ratt’s fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. “I Want A Woman” was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of Ratt live.

Ratt released their last full-length record of the Atlantic era, Detonator, in 1990. Music was changing, but Detonator was still a success, peaking at #23 on the Billboard Top 200 and going Gold. The first album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single “Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job” hit #18 on the Rock Charts while the power ballad “Giving Yourself Away” reached #39.

In 1991, they released the single “Nobody Rides For Free” from the hit film Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, which is exclusive to the LP box.

Tracklisting:

Out Of The Cellar (1984)

"Wanted Man"

"You’re In Trouble"

"Round And Round"

"In Your Direction"

"She Wants Money"

"Lack Of Communication"

"Back For More"

"The Morning After"

"I’m Insane"

"Scene Of The Crime"

Invasion Of Your Privacy (1985)

"You’re In Love"

"Never Use Love"

"Lay It Down"

"Give It All"

"Closer To My Heart"

"Between The Eyes"

"What You Give Is What You Get"

"Got Me On The Line"

"You Should Know By Now"

"Dangerous But Worth The Risk"

Dancing Undercover (1986)

"Dance"

"One Good Lover"

"Drive Me Crazy"

"Slip Of The Lip"

"Body Talk"

"Looking For Love"

"7th Avenue"

"It Doesn’t Matter"

"Take A Chance"

"Enough Is Enough"

Reach For The Sky (1988)

"City To City"

"I Want A Woman"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Don’t Bite The Hand That Feeds"

"I Want To Love You Tonight"

"Chain Reaction"

"No Surprise"

"Bottom Line"

"What’s It Gonna Be"

"What I’m After"

Detonator (1990)

"Intro To Shame"

"Shame Shame Shame"

"Lovin’ You’s A Dirty Job"

"Scratch That Itch"

"One Step Away"

"Hard Time"

"Heads I Win, Tails You Lose"

"All Or Nothing"

"Can’t Wait On Love"

"Givin’ Yourself Away"

"Top Secret"

+ “Nobody Rides For Free” 7” Single - Exclusive to LP box

Photo by Mark Weiss