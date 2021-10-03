STEPHEN PEARCY Performs RATT Classics In Houston; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Carlos Live TV has shared footage of Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy's September 3rd solo show in Houston, Terxas at The Ballroom. It was a Ratt-heavy setlist that touched on Pearcy's solo career and Arcade.

The setlist was as follows.

"You're in Love"

"Lay It Down"

"Lack of Communication"

"Ten Miles Wide" (solo)

"Wanted Man"

"Slip of the Lip"

"I'm Insane"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Nothin' to Lose" (Arcade)

"U Got It"

"Body Talk"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"

Nothing To Lose - A Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary, the first real rockumentary on the founder, songwriter, lead singer of the multi platinum rock group Ratt, has been available only on ASY TV since July 2021 via ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV and at ASYTV.com. The first three capters of the documentary can now be viewed below.