STEPHEN PEARCY Performs RATT Set At Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy performed a full Ratt set at the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den in Uncasville, CT on February 25th. Fan-filmed video courtesy of Laughing Monkey Music can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Wanted Man"

"I'm Insane"

"Slip of the Lip"

"Lovin' You's a Dirty Job"

"Way Cool Jr."

"You're in Love"

"Lay It Down"

"Lack of Communication"

"I Want a Woman"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Body Talk"

"Back for More"

"Round And Round"

Pearcy recently guested on On the Road To Rock and discussed various topics including bands using backing tapes, his current Sunset Strip Experience tour, the non-status of Ratt as a band, and more.

When host Clint Switzer suggests that Ratt would have been perfect on The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, Pearcy offers the following:

"It's a no-brainer. It's called good business, but unfortunately, in our scenario, Ratt as far as the band, I'm not in control of some of the other guys' lives and what they wanna do. They've been there and done that. It's not even a financial thing. There's always pluses and minuses to the crime, and the crime could be putting us out there and not having it work. But honestly, without Robbin (Crosby / guitar), we've tried to fill shoes, and it's all good, but I'd rather put Ratt music out there with me than a band you're calling Ratt.

I've asked the other guys, as did one of the original members, let's get together, try to figure this out and do some business because that's what it is. And if somebody doesn't, they don't. People ask me, 'What's Warren (DeMartini / guitar) doing?' Well, fuck, I don't know. Give me a call, dude, let's chit-chat. What are you doing? We could write songs all day long, Warren and I. We could put a record out in a fucking week."