STEPHEN PEARCY Planning To Celebrate 40 Years Of RATT’s Invasion Of Your Privacy With 2025 Tour

Stephen Pearcy was interviewed on Rockin’ 101’s The Johnny Rock Show and the Ratt singer said he was planning on celebrating 40 years of Invasion Of Your Privacy with a 2025 tour to perform the whole album.

Pearcy is currently celebrating 40 years of Ratt’s debut Out Of The Cellar and when asked if he’s really playing the album in its entirety and in sequence for the first time, the singer answered,

“Yes, I am. And the difference here is I am literally playing the record top to bottom, which means I will be playing 'Round And Round' third. I'm not gonna save it for the encore, because what we do is you kick your ass with the record top to bottom, which is insane because even the original band didn't try to take on that endeavor. So it's actually way cool because after we're done with Out Of The Cellar, we don't stop. We're gonna lay it down and go into the next, what would be 40 years of Invasion [Of Your Privacy]."

George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob) joined Stephen Pearcy on stage during Pearcy's show at the Bay City Fireworks Festival in Bay City, MI on July 5 for a performance of the Ratt hit, "Round And Round".

Pearcy shared the video below, writing, "After a sudden thunderstorm during the George Lynch set, the Bay City Fireworks Festival was ready to cancel headliner & birthday boy Stephen Pearcy due to safety concerns. Flash floods and torrential downpour blew through the Festival for aproximately 1 hour. Then suddenly, the clouds cleared just in time for Stephen's 8pm set, and what started as an almost canceled show ended up being an 80's reunion for 2 of the eras' biggest names. The Stephen Pearcy Birthday Bash and The Bay City Fireworks Festival ended its 2-day event with a Bang and a Night to Remember for 80's fans everywhere!"

More fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below: