STEPHEN PEARCY's Longtime Guitarist ERIK FERENTINOS Recovering In Hospital Following Heart Attack - "I Will Not Be Missing Any Upcoming Concerts"

July 17, 2022, 22 minutes ago

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy's longtime guitarist for his solo band, Erik Ferentinos, has checked in via Instagram revealing he suffered a heart attack following Pearcy's July 15th show at Picktown Palooza in Pickerington, Ohio. He is currently recovering in hospital following a life-saving procedure.

Pearcy has posted the following message via Twitter in support of Ferentinos.

Go to this location for Pearcy's complete tour schedule and ticket information..



