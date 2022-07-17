STEPHEN PEARCY's Longtime Guitarist ERIK FERENTINOS Recovering In Hospital Following Heart Attack - "I Will Not Be Missing Any Upcoming Concerts"

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy's longtime guitarist for his solo band, Erik Ferentinos, has checked in via Instagram revealing he suffered a heart attack following Pearcy's July 15th show at Picktown Palooza in Pickerington, Ohio. He is currently recovering in hospital following a life-saving procedure.

Pearcy has posted the following message via Twitter in support of Ferentinos.

THANK YOU! ⁦@PicktownPalooza⁩ Erik (suffering a heart attack after the show) gave it all. He’s doing better and will be “Back for More”! 🙌🎸🙌🎚🙌🐀 Till next time. https://t.co/9io0gqLg5z #agentprovocatour. pic.twitter.com/NC2TEv9Vwa — STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) July 17, 2022

