STEPHEN PEARCY Says RATT Was “Supposed To Do A Big Summer Tour” This Year

Speaking to Atlantic City Weekly, Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy promoted his solo show at the Orange Loop Rock Fest on June 11.

During the interview, Pearcy mentioned Ratt was “supposed to do a big summer tour” saying, “So, I continue to do the solo thing because I can write what I want and do solo records and tour when I want … with who I want. We were supposed to do a big summer tour with Ratt this year. I initiated doing something if the guys would get together. But there is no reason for them to do it or a need for them to do it, so I decided to just go out solo. And I am better off. Some of these guys (in my band) have been with me 18, 20 years. So if you want to Ratt & Roll, come see my shows.”

Pearcy performed at The Vault in New Bedford, Massachusetts on May 1. Video footage from the show, courtesy of YouTube channel Smash Machine!, can be seen below:

Find his complete 2022 tour schedule at this location.