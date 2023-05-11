STEPHEN PEARCY Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK About RATT Hit "Round And Round", Throwing Live Rodents At TAWNY KITAEN, And Getting MILTON BERLE In Drag; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, the hard rock and glam metal bands that ruled MTV and the concert circuit in the 80s are well documented from Mötley Crüe to Def Leppard to Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, but one band that was just as big in that moment but don't get the credit they deserve is Ratt. Today we have an interview with the lead singer, Stephen Pearcy.

Many forget Ratt's Out Of The Cellar sold 5 million copies and contained a true classic from the era, 'Round And Round'. The 1984 rocker still rules today, from Cobra Kai to Stranger Things! Next, the singer tells us how the song came about and how he and the guitarist threw live rodents at 80s model Tawney Kitaen for an album cover shoot during that time, and how they got legendary comedian Milton Berle to dress up like a woman for free in their iconic music video for 'Round And Round', and how a Geico commercial just sent the band back into the charts again in 2022! Next On Professor of Rock."