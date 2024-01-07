STEPHEN PEARCY To Perform RATT's Out Of The Cellar Album In Its Entirety; 2024 Tour Dates Just Announced

Ratt founder and lead singer Stephen Pearcy will be celebrating the 40 year anniversary of 1984’s Out Of The Cellar debut by performing the album in its entirety and in sequence for the first time in 2024.

Question? Does it matter? The anniversary album sequence live? Or just as long as you play the hit song last from the featured album the band is delivering?

“Yes, it matters,” Pearcy says. “That’s been done back with Ratt in 2008 or something, and we didn’t do it in sequence. We played 'Round And Round' at the end of the show. I’m playing the OOTC record 2024 as it was laid into the grooves, 1-10 to this day. With a kick in the ass, tight, like the record. We just did a show recently and played the record in its entirety for the first time ever. It went over great, refreshing all these years later. Learned a lot. Because my sets are longer than the record, obviously I’m playing ALL the other Ratt songs necessary to get the job done.”

January

18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

19 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun (with Quiet Riot and Vixen)

21 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts

February

16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Strat Hotel & Casino (with Night Ranger)

17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Strat Hotel & Casino (with Night Ranger)

March

30 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena (with Vince Neil and Quiet Riot)

May

4 - Columbia, MD - M3 Fest at Merriweather Post Pavillion

On December 29, 2023, Ratt vocalist Stephen Pearcy celebrated the 40th anniversary of his band's debut album, Out Of The Cellar, by performing the record in its entirety with his solo group at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. It marked Pearcy's first time playing Out Of The Cellar live from front to back.

Check out fan-filmed video below.

Setlist:

"Sweet Cheater"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Nobody Rides For Free"

Out Of The Cellar

"Wanted Man"

"You're In Trouble"

"Round And Round"

"In Your Direction"

"She Wants Money"

"Lack Of Communication"

"Back For More"

"The Morning After"

"I'm Insane"

"Scene Of The Crime"

"Lay It Down"

"You're In Love"

"Walking The Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover with Carlos Cavazo and Marq Torien)