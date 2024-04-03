STEVE BROWN Believes There Will Be A Deluxe Edition Of ACE FREHLEY's 10,000 Volts Featuring New Songs And Alternate Versions - "Don't Quote Me"; Video

April 3, 2024, 49 minutes ago

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame-inductee and original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, released his new album, 10,000 Volts, on February 23 via MNRK Heavy.

Sonic Perspectives correspondent Robert Cavuoto spoke to Ace Frehley's co-writer and co-producer, Steve Brown, about the creation of 10,000 Volts, and how he worked Ace hard to get the best results. Fans will be excited to hear Ace will release an expanded edition of 10,000 Volts with some new songs and alternate versions of existing songs. Steve also shares what it was like for Trixter to be joined by Pete Loran in Arizona on three songs during Trixter's set. Watch the video below:

10,000 Volts was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"
"Walkin’ On The Moon"
"Cosmic Heart"
"Cherry Medicine"
"Back Into My Arms Again"
"Fightin’ For Life"
"Blinded"
"Constantly Cute"
"Life Of A Stranger"
"Up In The Sky"
"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

April
12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre
13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

May
31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier

June
28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center
29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre

July
20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino

August
10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre
21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre

September
6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater

(Photo - Jayme Thornton)



