STEVE DI GIORGIO & JEROEN PAUL THESSELING's Prog Metal-Fusion Quartet QUADVIUM Signs With Agonia Records

The instrumental progressive metal-fusion quartet Quadvium, half in California - half in the Netherlands, founded in late 2019 by American bass player Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death) and Dutch bass player Jeroen Paul Thesseling (Obscura, Pestilence) has inked a record deal with Agonia Records in Poland.

Steve Di Giorgio and Jeroen Paul Thesseling are both innovators in bringing a different style of fretless bass playing to metal. Launching a band with two predominantly multi-string fretless bass players is no common occurrence, and the bass-duo felt they needed to take very special and deliberate time to get the right alignment with who is participating and what will be the end result - meaning the right sound and composition to represent this rare vision.

Over time, together with Dutch master drummer Yuma van Eekelen (Our Oceans, Pestilence) and American guitar virtuoso/composer Jennings Smith (Myth Of I, Kaathe) - whose contribution and expertise play a huge part of Quadvium - the music began to take shape. The lineup is just the right blend to mix the delicate balance of such a heavy aural offering and a full vocabulary of high level constructed pieces. Quadvium is currently finalizing its long-awaited debut album, set to be released in fall 2024 via Agonia Records, and set to include artwork by Travis Smith (Amorphis, King Diamond, Cynic).

The group comments: "We are looking very much forward to this long-term collaboration with Agonia Records. As instrumental progressive metal-fusion group we appreciate the opportunity and support from label manager Filip Jesion, which enables us to reach out with this unique musical concept."

Lineup:

Jennings Smith - guitar, guitar synth

Steve Di Giorgio - bass

Jeroen Paul Thesseling - bass

Yuma van Eekelen - drums

(Photo - Judit Petrás)