STEVE DI GIORGIO Reflects On Recording Bass For MEGADETH's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! - "I Functioned Well In The Extremely Behind The Scenes, Almost Ghost-Session Gig That It Was"

Back in 2021, and following David Ellefson's departure from Megadeth, bassist Steve Di Giorgio stepped up to record bass for the band's latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!, released in September 2022. James LoMenzo later rejoined Megadeth as their permanent bassist.

DiGiorgio took to social media yesterday (Tuesday, September 3) to share some photos, and to reflect on the recording sessions.

Says Steve: "On the 2 year anniversary of the album release, and the 3 year completion of my bass recording... I wanted to introduce the bass that made the cut. This 2015 Ibanez BTB1605-NTF has been seen on stage before and has been heard on a couple other sessions -- but obviously the honor of such a lofty position warrants due recognition. The final sound was a very clear, punchy, mean & ganky bass tone that was worthy of the most metal low end.

"These are the only photos in existence of my presence & participation of the recording session. I functioned well in the extremely behind the scenes, almost ghost-session gig that it was, as I already had sufficient pressure just venturing in that level of arena for my status. Although the "mystery bass player" incident was fun while many guessed who it was on the floor during Dave's Cameo video that "leaked" the clue.

"The man you (barely) see at the console is Chris Rakestraw, and his patience-beyond-the-moon chilled my anxiety to play songs I never heard before arriving there. He's worked with the band for a few recordings & tours and had been ingrained with this album since the very beginning; so our long hours and his good ear helped me get thru the new material smoothly.

"Dave was easy to work with and a hella awesome host. And it was a great learning experience to use a pick more than I ever had before. I kept that little yellow plectrum in a case as a remembrance that being versatile goes a long way for opening doors to opportunities..!

"The blonde BTB that I recorded 99% of the bass tracks with wasn't the only bass I brought. There is indeed fretless on a Megadeth album..! Very small part...but can you find it?

"The sick, the dying, and the dead...bassist. Thrashville, USA."