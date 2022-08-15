STEVE GRIMMETT – GRIM REAPER Vocalist Dead At 62

Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett has died at the age of 62. A cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet.

The singer’s brother Mark broke the news in message on social media:

"I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx."

Grimmett fronted the NWOBHM metallers from 1982-1989 and then resurrected the name as Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper in 2006. Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper released two full-length albums, with the most recent being 2019’s At The Gates. The band issued a live album, Reaping The Whirlwind this past March.

BraveWords sends their condolences to Steve’s family and friends.