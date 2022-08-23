STEVE GRIMMETT - Keep It True Festival To Honour Late GRIM REAPER Vocalist With Special Tribute Show

Remaining members of the Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper band, will play a special tribute show at this year's Keep It True Rising festival, that will take place in Wuerzburg, Germany from September 30 to October 2.

The band will be joined by Steve's son Russ Grimmett, who will sing few of his father's songs, the Jag Panzer and Titan Force singer Harry Conklin, and other guest singers. Joining the band will be also the original Grim Reaper guitarist and founder, Nick Bowcott.

Expect hat festival organizers will produce and give away for free 2,000 buttons with Steve Grimmett, and will produce special tribute t-shirt, with all proceeds to be given to Steve's family. Steve Grimmett passed away earlier this month at the age of 62.

This year's edition of the Keep It True Rising festival will be headlined by Saxon and Venom Inc., and the line up will be completed by other New Wave Of British Heavy Metal acts such as Diamond Head, Paul Di'anno's band, Blitzkrieg, Avenger, Saracen, Satan, Quartz, Cloven Hoof, Holocaust, Demon Pact, Tytan and Mythra. Also appearing will be legendary american band Riot V, and several young bands such as Riot City or Konquest.