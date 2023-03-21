STEVE HACKETT Announces "Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights" North American Tour

Prog rock legend, Steve Hackett, will be revisiting his stellar work with Genesis when he launches the North American leg of his Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour in the fall (which will be predated by a tour throughout Europe in the spring).

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour to the USA and Canada in the autumn, and very much look forward to seeing you all then!”



As advertised, the show will feature the 1972 Genesis album, Foxtrot, performed in full, plus additional fan favorites. Long considered one a classic prog releases, Foxtrot spawned such all-time great Genesis tracks as “Watcher Of The Skies” and the over 20 minute long epic “Supper’s Ready”.



Soon, North American fans will get to experience the mighty Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot and Fifty + Hackett Highlights Tour for themselves.

Tour dates:

October

3 - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Montreal, QC

5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

6 - State Theatre - Ithaca, NY

8 - The Forum Theatre - Binghamton, NY

10 - Hart Theatre - Albany, NY

12 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

13 - Grade Arts Center - New London, CT

14 - Town Hall - New York, NY

15 - Whitaker Center - Harrisburg, PA

17 - The Strand - Providence, RI

19 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

20 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

21 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

24 - Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NC

26 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

28 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

29 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

31 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

November

1 - Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH

2 - Copernicus Center - Chicago, IL

3 - The Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

5 - Hoyt Sherman Theatre - Des Moines, IA

9 - The Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

10 - Historic Elsinore Theatre - Salem, OR

13 - Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA

14 - Palace of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

16 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

17 - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

18 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo - Lee Millward)