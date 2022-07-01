STEVE HACKETT Announces GENESIS Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More CD, Blu-ray

Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett has announced Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More, the visual document of his 2022 UK tour celebrating the classic Genesis live album. Set for release on the September 2, 2022 (with vinyl following on the November 25), it sees Steve and his band perform Seconds Out in full and in sequence, as well as a selection of solo material including tracks from his most recent studio album Surrender Of Silence.

Watch the band perform the Genesis track “Squonk” below.

Steve comments: “I’m so happy to release my Seconds Out & More show… A spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of Genesis with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!”

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More will be available as Limited 2CD + Blu-ray & Limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, behind the scenes documentary & promo videos. Steve Hackett and his band comprise Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan & Craig Blundell, and they were joined by Amanda Lehmann as special guest on the night.

It will also be available as Ltd Gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as Digital Audio Album (in 16 & 24bit). Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Apollo Intro”

“Clocks – The Angel Of Mons”

“Held In The Shadows”

“Every Day”

“The Devil’s Cathedral”

“Shadow Of The Hierophant”

“Squonk”

“The Carpet Crawlers”

“Robbery, Assault And Battery”

“Afterglow”

“Firth Of Fifth”

“I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

“The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”

“Musical Box (Closing Section)”

“Supper’s Ready”

“The Cinema Show”

“Aisle Of Plenty”

“Dance On A Volcano”

“Los Endos”

Steve Hackett and his band have just completed a run of shows in New Zealand and Australia, and will continue their Seconds Out & More tour in Japan, Europe and North America throughout the rest of year. In September and October 2022, they will present their Foxtrot at Fifty 25-date tour in the UK.