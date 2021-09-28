STEVE HACKETT Releases Surrender Of Silence Track Chat: "Scorched Earth"; Video

Legendary guitarist, Steve Hackett, has released his new studio rock album, Surrender Of Silence, via InsideOut Music. The album features 11 new songs as Steve Hackett has been working hard through lockdown and, the first time, has completed two studio albums for release within the same year.

In this new video, Hackett talks about the album track, "Scorched Earth":

Surrender of Silence is available as a Limited Edition CD+Blu-ray Mediabook in hardcover slipcase, Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 2LP+CD & LP-Booklet and Digital Album via Inside Out Music. Order here.

Surrender Of Silence tracklisting:

"The Obliterati"

"Natalia"

"Relaxation Music For Sharks" (Featuring Feeding Frenzy)

"Wingbeats"

"The Devil's Cathedral"

"Held In The Shadows"

"Shanghai To Samarkand"

"Fox's Tango"

"Day Of The Dead"

"Scorched Earth"

"Esperanza"

"Scorched Earth" video:

"Natalia" video:

"Fox’s Tango" video:

"Wingbeats" video:

Steve Hackett shares writing credits with both Jo Hackett and Roger King on several tracks. All tracks were recorded by Roger King and produced by Steve Hackett with Roger King at Siren.