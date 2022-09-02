STEVE HACKETT Shares "The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway" Live Video From Just Released GENESIS Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More

Legendary guitarist, Steve Hackett, has released Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More, the visual document of his 2022 UK tour celebrating the classic Genesis live album. The vinyl edition will be released on November 25. The release sees Steve and his band perform Seconds Out in full and in sequence, as well as a selection of solo material including tracks from his most recent studio album Surrender Of Silence.

Today, Hackett launches a live clip for the track, "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway". Watch below:

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More is available as Limited 2CD + Blu-ray & Limited 2CD + DVD, both including 5.1 surround sound, behind the scenes documentary & promo videos. Steve Hackett and his band comprise Roger King, Rob Townsend, Jonas Reingold, Nad Sylvan & Craig Blundell, and they were joined by Amanda Lehmann as special guest on the night.

It will also be available as Ltd Gatefold 180g 4LP+2CD, and as Digital Audio Album (in 16 & 24bit). Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Apollo Intro”

“Clocks – The Angel Of Mons”

“Held In The Shadows”

“Every Day”

“The Devil’s Cathedral”

“Shadow Of The Hierophant”

“Squonk”

“The Carpet Crawlers”

“Robbery, Assault And Battery”

“Afterglow”

“Firth Of Fifth”

“I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

“The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”

“Musical Box (Closing Section)”

“Supper’s Ready”

“The Cinema Show”

“Aisle Of Plenty”

“Dance On A Volcano”

“Los Endos”

"The Devil’s Cathedral" video:

“Squonk” video: