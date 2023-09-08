STEVE HARRIS On IRON MAIDEN Bandmate BRUCE DICKINSON - "I Think He's Singing Better Than Ever"; Video

Iron Maiden / British Lion bassist, Steve Harris, is featured in a new interview with Sweden Rock Online, filmed at this year's Sweden Rock Festival. In the clip, Harris discusses touring with two bands at the same time, his technique for playing bass, and more. Watch below:

Iron Maiden's next concert is scheduled for September 28 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta (Canada). You can find Maiden's tour itinerary here.