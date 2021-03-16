STEVE LUKATHER Guests On New Track "Star Catchers" From SNARK PUPPY Guitarist MARK LETTIERI's Forthcoming Solo Album (Streaming)

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather is a featured guest on the new track from Snark Puppy guitarist Mark Littieri, "Star Catchers". This is the first release from Lettieri’s forthcoming album, Deep: The Baritone Sessions Vol. 2. Check out the official animated video below.

Guitar World reports: "The upcoming album is set to be the second addition to Lettieri's baritone-inspired discography after 2019's Deep: The Baritone Sessions, and will be the guitarist's sixth full-length record. With Lettieri firmly locked in the pocket strutting through a floor-rumbling baritone rhythm part, Lukather is free to let loose on a solo headlined by larger-than-life whole-note bends and blink-and-you'll-miss them scale runs. Lettieri and Luke were joined by a star-studded list of musicians for the track, including Snarky Puppy drummer Jason Thomas and The Funky Knuckles bass guitar man Wes Stephenson."

Deep: The Baritone Sessions Vol. 2 will be released on April 16th.

"Star Catchers" Personnel:

Jason “JT” Thomas: drums

Wes Stephenson: bass

Steve Lukather: electric guitar solo

Justin Stanton: synths

Philip Lassiter: trumpet and horn arrangement

Doug DeHays: baritone sax

Sam Greenfield: tenor sax

Kristian Persson: trombone

Mark Lettieri: baritone and standard electric guitars