STEVE MILLER On Songwriting - "Things That Feel Spontaneous Have A Much Longer Life Than Things That Have Got A Lot Of Brain Tissue To Make Them Perfect" (Video)

In the AXS TV clip below, classic rock legend, Steve Miller, sits down with Dan Rather to reveal the secrets behind his chart-topping hits and the creative method behind them.

Miller was a guest recently on The Howard Stern Show. In the video below, Miller performs his classic, "The Joker", live in the Howard Stern Show studio. Hear the full special on SiriusXM Howard 101.

"The Joker" originally appeared on the Steve Miller Band's 1973 album, The Joker. The track was released as a single that October, and topped the US Billboard Hot 100 in early 1974. In September 1990, "The Joker" reached #1 on the UK Singles Chart for two weeks after being used in "Great Deal", a Hugh Johnson-directed television ad for Levi's.