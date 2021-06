Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls have released the video below, performing a bluegrass version of the Janis Joplin classic, "Piece Of My Heart", with Battle Beast singer, Noora Louhimo.

Says the band: "Original song by Janis Joplin translated to bluegrass. Noora Louhimo visited Seagulls' Nest and we arranged this awesome song with our twist. Hope you like it!"