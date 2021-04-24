STEVE'N'SEAGULLS Perform "Newgrass" Version Of BATTLE BEAST's "Eden" With Vocalist NOORA LOUHIMO (Video)

Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls have released the video below, performing a stripped down "newgrass" version of the Battle Beast rocker "Eden".

Says the band: "Here´s the Seagulls´Nest version of a awesome song by Battle Beast. We had a great honour to have Noora Louhimo of Battle Beast visit our nest and perform this song, 'Eden'."

"Eden" is taken from the fifth Battle Beast album, No More Hollywood Endings, released on March 22nd, 2019 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Steve'N'Seagulls previously performed a "newgrass" version of Metallica's "Master Of Puppets". Check it out below.