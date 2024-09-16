STEVE-O - "I’m Not Going To Blame My Drug Addiction On MÖTLEY CRÜE And All The Bands Of The '80s, But I Could"

Entertainment Weekly have a new, exclusive clip from the upcoming Paramount+ docuseries, Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal, that involves one of the stars of Jackass and the most notorious band to emerge from the early-‘80s L.A. metal scene.

In a revelation that will surprise absolutely no one, it seems Steve-O grew up a big fan of the “Shout At The Devil” auteurs Mötley Crüe, and in the clip, he explains how he concocted a plan to meet his heavily-teased hair heroes.

Says Steve-O: “I loved Mötley Crüe so much when I was a kid that when they came to my town, I called every single hotel in the yellow pages asking to be put through to a room under the name of their manager, Doc McGhee.”

Wow, putting the actual work in. We like it! And that work paid off. “After calling for hours, this guy answered the phone and I said, ‘Is that Doc McGhee?’ and he said, ‘No, this is Doc’s brother, Scott,’” explains Steve-O.

Turns out the brother was close enough. “Scott McGhee was so impressed that I called every hotel in the yellow pages, he said, ‘That’s awesome. How would you like it if I gave you backstage passes for the show tomorrow night?’ And that was how I met Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee.”

Read more and see the above-mentioned video at Entertainment Weekly.

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on September 17.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine (jackass, The Dirt), the three-part series showcases the notoriously wild ‘80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave “Snake'' Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others.

Based on the acclaimed book “Nöthin But a Good Time: The Uncensored History Of The ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion” by esteemed rock journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

“This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock n’ roll. It’s my love letter to the ‘80s,” said Tremaine.

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal is executive produced by Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Newton for Gorilla Flicks; Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker and Will Nothacker for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios; Erik Olsen; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour serve as co-executive producers.