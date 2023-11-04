STEVE PERRY On JOURNEY Classic "Don't Stop Believing" - "It Has A Life Of Its Own" (Video)

AXS TV has shared video of former Journey frontman, Steve Perry, talking with Dan Rather about joining the band, how the group contributed to the development of power ballads, the massive success of "Don't Stop Believing", and how the song ended up in the series finale of The Sopranos on The Big Interview.

On writing the Journey classic "Don't Stop Believing"

Perry: "I told John Cain (keyboards) I wanted something with quarters (quarter notes). I've always liked certain songs that had a beginning with quarters: 'Penny Lane' (The Beatles) had quarters on the piano, 'One' by Three Dog Night had quarters on the piano... we never had a song with that. He starts playing some changes, I start singing, and that's how it got launched into this whole thing. Then, John Cain and I got together later and wrote the lyrics. It was just another song like the rest of them that we believed in - not to make a joke, but we did - and that one just has a life of its own."

Journey recently announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour, with very special guest, Toto. Presented by AEG Presents, the trek begins Friday, February 9 in Biloxi, MS, and concludes on April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

Journey guitarist Neal Schon says about the tour: “We are looking forward to going on tour again with our very good friends Toto! Join us for a special evening full of fun and great memories. See you soon, friends.”

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain adds: “It’s an honor to take our timeless songs on tour with another band whose songs are also timeless: Steve Lukather and Toto. It will truly be an unforgettable musical evening.”

Toto's Steve Lukather says: “We are very happy to have been asked to accompany our dear friends’ journey on tour again. The last tours together through North America were so much fun. Great success and so much fun. It really is a big happy family and it’s a great evening of music. I can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!”

Dates:

February

9 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

12 - Sunrise, - Amerant Bank Arena

14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

15 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

17 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

18 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

21 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion

22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

24 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

28 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center *

29 - Rapid City, SD - The Monument

March

2 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

7 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

13 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

15 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

21 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

22 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

April

15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

16 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Memorial Coliseum

20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

26 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena

27 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

29 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena