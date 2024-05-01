STEVE PERRY Re-Records JOURNEY's "It Could Have Been You" With THE EFFECT

Former Journey singer, Steve Perry, has revealed that he has re-recorded Journey's Raised On Radio album track, "It Could Have Been You", with Los Angeles quartet The Effect, the band featuring Trev Lukather (son of Toto’s Steve Lukather) on guitars, Nic Collins (son of Phil Collins) on drums, Steve Maggiora (Toto) on keyboards.

Perry shared the following message:

"In 1986 the Journey Raised On Radio record was released and in it was a song I’ve always felt was a diamond in the rough.

"I’ve known Trevor Lukather since he was 9 years old and he is a very gifted musician. One day we were talking about his new band, The Effect… He surprisingly mentioned 'It Could Have Been You' is one of his favorite tracks from that record, I told him I felt the same.

"I then said, why don’t you record it? He asked if I would sing on it if they did, I said... 'Of course my most precious!' I must say, singing on their powerful track brought out a vocal experience in me from years ago!

"So now... releasing on May 7th on all social’s and streaming is a very powerful reimagined version of 'It Could Have Been You' by... The Effect. Have a listen! Sincerely, Steve Perry."

The Effect's "It Could Have Been You" featuring Steve Perry can be pre-saved here.

