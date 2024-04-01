STEVE PERRY's Girlfriend Cheated On Him Right In Front Of His Face... He Got Even With This JOURNEY Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Here’s a question. If you found out one of your favorite bands intentionally tried to sell out, would you like them less? Or would it even matter? Well, today’s band Journey was accused of selling out by an ex-band member, who said they cared more about the money than the music. After just one commercial album he quit. And I’m sure he’d have hated the next album, Evolution, even more since it featured the undeniable mainstream breakout single, 'Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’.' One of the most gut-wrenching songs of its day… this track is all about how lead singer Steve Perry’s girl cheated on him right in front of his face. And it became so popular that it served as the catalyst for a decades-long career of worldwide superstardom. Sell-outs or savvy rockers. Either way, I don’t think you could love Journey’s music any less. Steve Perry and Neal Schon! The story is coming up, next on the Professor Of Rock."