STEVE PERRY To Release Expanded Holiday Album, The Season 3; "What A Wonderful World" Music Video Streaming

Former Journey singer Steve Perry’s expanded holiday album, The Season 3, will be released on November 8 via Dark Horse Records.

Perry's holiday album, The Season, is now re-released as The Season 3 for the 2024 holiday season, featuring six additional tracks. Pre-order the album here, and watch a new video for "What A Wonderful World" below.

Tracklisting:

"What A Wonderful World"

"The Christmas Song"

"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

"This Christmas"

"Jingle Bell Rock"

"Call Me Irresponsible"

"What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve"

"Auld Lang Syne"

"Silver Bells"

"I’ll Be Home For Christmas"

"Let It Snow"

"Maybe This Year"

"Winter Wonderland"

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

"'Twas The Night Before Christmas"

"What A Wonderful World" video: