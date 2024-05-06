STEVE PERRY Went Undercover As JOURNEY's Roadie Until Band Fired His Predecessor; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"After losing his bandmate in a tragic car crash, rookie Steve Perry was ready to throw it all away. His music career, as far as he was concerned… it was over. He had come so close to that big break too many times. And it always fell apart. It was a mic drop in the worst way possible. But then, if you can believe it, him mom talked him out of quitting. She promised him something good would happen. And she was right. Not long after, he was recruited by Journey’s manager Herbie Herbert to be their frontman. Only, there was a catch. They already had a lead singer. So going undercover as part of this band’s road crew, Steve Perry laid low until Herbert could fire the other singer. And when Steve finally his chance, he didn’t disappoint. Six, multi-platinum albums later, Steve Perry is recognized as one of the greatest rock voices of all time… And today we’re telling the story of his first song with Journey, 'Lights', including an interview with the great guitarist Neal Schon, who he wrote it with. Next on the Professor Of Rock."