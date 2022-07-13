STEVE STEVENS Breaks Down BILLY IDOL Classic "Rebel Yell" With PROFESSOR OF ROCK; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Next, one of the Gen X's greatest guitar heroes, Steve Stevens, breaks down a bonafide 80s classic, 'Rebel Yell' by Billy Idol. First of all, the song title came from a night of partying with the Rolling Stones… Then when they tried to record it, their drummer wasn’t hacking it. Low and behold they could hear a rival band recording next door with a killer drummer so they recruited him for the session and he ended up joining the band. Then the guitarist created the song’s signature sound from a toy ray-gun. It’s a great story behind a classic straight from the man… next on Professor Of Rock."