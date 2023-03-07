STEVE STEVENS On Upcoming BILLY IDOL Tour - "I Want To Play Those Songs Live Exactly As I Recorded Them"; Video

Billy Idol will embark on a North America on March 30. Sonic Perspectives correspondent Robert Cavuoto had an in-depth conversation with guitarist Steve Stevens, who revealed what fans can expect on the spring tour. He also talks about their successful formula of releasing EPs rather than full-length albums, and how he and Billy started to work on their next EP on March 6. He provides some key insights into his guitar playing and techniques, and the massive amount of guitars and gear accompanying him on tour so he can deliver a sonically powerful performance.

Tour dates:

March

30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week

April

1 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

4 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

May

1 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

5 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

6 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Hall

11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

12 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

20 - Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival

Join Billy Idol and Steve Stevens on April 12 in Park City, UT for Professor Of Rock LIVE.

“Professor Of Rock” Adam Reader will host this intimate acoustic concert during which fans will hear the stories and inspirations behind the songs. Pre-sale tickets are available here.

Billy Idol released The Cage EP in September 2022 via Dark Horse Records. Order on your choice of CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP with a limited amount of signed copies available while they last, here.

Tracklisting:

"Cage"

"Running From The Ghost"

"Rebel Like You"

"Miss Nobody"

