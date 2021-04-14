STEVE STEVENS Tells Unforgettable Story Of BILLY IDOL's 1984 Hit "Eyes Without A Face"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, the story of one of the most mysterious, otherworldly songs of the 80s, 'Eyes Without A Face' by Billy Idol. With an exotic chorus sung in french, It’s a song that really hypnotizes you as a listener. Released by one of the foremost icons of 1984, the song went all the way to #4 on the charts and it was the one of many dominoes to fall for this legendary artist in his career, as told by the guitarist and co-creator Steve Stevens, next on Professor of Rock."