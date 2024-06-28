STEVE VAI And 4DR Studios Present Volumetric Captured Performance Of "Zeus In Chains"; App Available Today Triggering Call To Fans To Capture Content Initiating Global Collaboration; Preview Video

Today, Steve Vai and 4DR Studios present his first foray in to capturing performance with a volumetric approach. The content captured of his performance of “Zeus In Chains” will be combined with fan generated imagery from across the globe to deliver a truly collaborative new video.

Vai offers, “The virtual world is the third wave of the digital revolution, following the Internet and then social media. The primary intent of this undertaking is to explore new ways to experience songs, and more broadly tie an immersive fan experience in to the realm of artist performances. This is the initial first step within broad vision tied to exploring the virtual world in augmented reality via co-creating this video with the fans.”

The Zeus In Chains app harnesses the latest advancements in technology to deliver this innovative experience. By utilizing volumetric video, the app creates a hyper-realistic 3D model of Steve Vai, which can then be projected into the real world through Augmented Reality. This cutting-edge volumetric video was captured at the 4DR Studios, employing the 4D Views technology, ensuring the highest quality and most immersive experience available today.

4 DR Studio’s Natasja Paulssen shares, “At 4DR Studios, we believe that authentic visual representations of people are essential for the virtual worlds we are now creating. Volumetric video creates 3D avatars of real people, capturing genuine emotions, bringing soul to the digital realm. Using our technology to capture Steve is the ultimate proof of this. The app is the beginning of a new journey in to the virtual worlds that are coming in to existence now, and this moment signifies the true commencement of a symbiotic relationship which enriches both what music can bring, and get, from this new world. Steve is a world-renowned artist and innovator who is always in front of trends, and in this case the perfect collaborator.”

Several years ago, Vai and the Director of Muziekgebouw Eindhoven Edo Righini were engaged in a broad discussion. The two spent time together in 2022 when staging the Bridge Festival in Eindhoven, NL, where Vai performed with the Metropole Orchestra to great success. At some point in their dialogue, Vai mentioned an interest in capturing himself performing a handful of his songs utilizing holographic technology. There was no initial plan, but simply an interest in this content being captured for future posterity.

As Steve Vai shares, “Edo introduced me to Natasja Paulssen, Creative Director of Dutch Rose Media and 4DR Studios, the first Volumetric Capture studio in The Netherlands, who he felt had the technology to help make any vision in my mind become a reality. So, I went to Eindhoven to shoot a test run and entered the green room with 48 cameras that captured all angles of the performance.”

He continues, “Natasja’s team developed an app that can project that image of me performing into The World through the viewer’s phone. You download the app and when you open it, it gives you the option to select a specific location. I could be anywhere. You hit the start button and I appear in a 3D format projected onto whatever location is visible through the handheld device. You can walk around the image, under, over and watch the performance from all angles. And, if of interest, even film yourself together with me.”

The app launches today and is available to the public at $2.99 through the Google and Apple App stores. The first 60 seconds of “Zeus In Chains” goes live today utilizing various clips he captured with the app so the door has opened for fans to begin creating the remaining content by downloading the video and capturing Vai performing Zeus at locations they grab. Fans can now upload 10 second snippets and share them directly to Steve via social media. Once the fan generated content is received, he’ll integrate that content in to fleshing out the rest of the video. Fans can upload to the platform of their choice and simply cite the hashtag #VaiEverywhere.

Vai offers, “This app allows the user to visually capture me performing Zeus In Chains into any environment through their phone. I put together some of these clips for the 1st 60 seconds of ‘Zeus In Chains,’ but since I love performing all around the world, I encourage folks to download this app and create some crazy content of me performing at a historical location near you, or in a hilarious situation, and upload your video to a platform of your choice to help me finish this video.”

Download the app here.