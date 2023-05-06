STEVE VAI Announces Alien Guitar Secrets Masterclass Tour 2023 For Europe
Guitar legend Steve Vai, who is currently on the road in Europe, has checked in with the following announcement:
"Hitting the Alien Guitar Secrets road again. A good time will be had by all. Come join us! Get tickets here."
Vai wraps up his European tour on May 7th in Helsinki, Finland at House of Culture.
Vai has also announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below: