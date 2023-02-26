STEVE VAI Announces Alien Guitar Secrets Masterclasses For Europe
Steve Vai has announced a return to Europe for planned appearances in March through May. The second leg of European dates on the Inviolate World Tour will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. The itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.
Vai has now checked in with the following update:
"I’ve missed doing these Alien Guitar Secrets master classes and getting up close and personal with guitar lovers from all around the world. And now feels like a great time to kick these back into gear. I’m looking very forward to these special events. Get tickets here."
This past year, Steve Vai released a new studio album, Inviolate. In support of the release, he staged successful tours of North America and Europe. This year, plans will take the guitarist, composer, and songwriters to most continents across The World as he continues to stage events on the Inviolate World Tour.
Dates:
March
24 - Lisbon, Portugal - CCB
26 - Porto, Portugal - Casa da Musica
27 - Malaga, Spain - Teatro Cervantes
29 - Huelva, Spain - Gran Teatro de Huelva
31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
April
1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 – Sala Gold
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Parallel 62
4 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar de Vigo
5 - Gijón, Spain - Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral
7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
8 - Jesolo (Venezia), Italy - PalaInvent
11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery
18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara
19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)
25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3
26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale
27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana
28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
May
1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia
2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE
3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK
5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry
7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture