STEVE VAI Announces Alien Guitar Secrets Masterclasses For Europe

Steve Vai has announced a return to Europe for planned appearances in March through May. The second leg of European dates on the Inviolate World Tour will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. The itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.

Vai has now checked in with the following update:

"I’ve missed doing these Alien Guitar Secrets master classes and getting up close and personal with guitar lovers from all around the world. And now feels like a great time to kick these back into gear. I’m looking very forward to these special events. Get tickets here."

This past year, Steve Vai released a new studio album, Inviolate. In support of the release, he staged successful tours of North America and Europe. This year, plans will take the guitarist, composer, and songwriters to most continents across The World as he continues to stage events on the Inviolate World Tour.

Dates:

March

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - CCB

26 - Porto, Portugal - Casa da Musica

27 - Malaga, Spain - Teatro Cervantes

29 - Huelva, Spain - Gran Teatro de Huelva

31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

April

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 – Sala Gold

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Parallel 62

4 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar de Vigo

5 - Gijón, Spain - Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral

7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

8 - Jesolo (Venezia), Italy - PalaInvent

11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)

25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3

26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale

27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana

28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture