STEVE VAI Announces Inviolate 2023 Hong Kong Show; Complete Southeast Asia Tour Schedule Confirmed

Guitar legend Steve Vai is bringing his Inviolate Tour 2023 to Southeast Asia in September and October. A show for Hong Kong on October 21st at KITEC Rotunda 2 has been added to the schedule. Tickets & EVO Experience passes are available at Vai.com.

The tour schedule is now as follows:

September

22 - Guangzhou Arena - Guangzhou City, China

24 - Foshan Shunde Performance & Arts Center Theater - Foshan, China

26 - Shanxi Opera House - Xi'an, China

29 - Chengdu EUMC - Chengdu, China

30 - Great Hall of the People - Chongqiing, China

October

3 - Nanjing Poly Grand Theater - Nanjing, China

6 - Hefei Grand Theater - Hefei, China

11 - Zepp New - Taipei, Taiwan

13 - Live Warehouse - Kaohsiung, Taiwan

16 - Zepp Namba - Osaka, Japan

17 - Toyosu Pit - Tokyo, Japan

19 - Nguyen Du Stadium - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

21 - KITEC Rotunda 2 - Hong Kong, China

24 - Zepp KL - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

25 - Ho Bee Auditorium / National University of Singapore - Singapore

26 - Basket Hall GBK - Jakarta, Indonesia

28 - MCC Hall - Bangkok, Thailand

Vai has revealed details for Vai Academy 7.0, scheduled for January 2-5, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Vai Academy 7.0 is a 4-day event for players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and tastes. Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, our four-day programs offer activities and workshops for you. Our environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and our lovely surroundings.

Says Steve Vai: Hello again friends, and welcome to Vai Academy 7.0! Yup, we are doing it.

I am absolutely thrilled to announce that this year’s event is all about celebrating the young, cutting-edge guitarists who are pushing the boundaries and reinventing the instrument today. I have a ton of respect by this new generation of players and am fascinated by their talent, technique, and creativity. It’s inspiring to witness the incredible potential and innovative spirit that these young guitarists possess. Joining us at Vai Academy 7.0 will be an extraordinary group of talent, each bringing their unique flavor to the stage. Amongst the many players from all over the planet we will have Marcin, Mohini Dey, Tim Henson and Scott Lepage, Matteo Mancuso, Mateus Asato, Yvette Young, Sarah Longfield, Ichika Nito, and Daniele Gottardo. And of course, I will be there with my band.

At Vai Academy, we believe in nurturing creativity, fostering growth, and empowering the next generation of guitarists. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn directly from these trailblazers as they share their insights, techniques, and experiences. Throughout the event, you will have the chance to attend workshops, masterclasses, and jam sessions led by these exceptional musicians. Dive deep into their distinctive playing styles, expand your musical horizons, discover new ways to express yourself on the guitar, and find your note! Join us for an unforgettable experience that will leave you energized, motivated, and ready to explore the limitless possibilities of the instrument.

And as our Vai Academy tradition dictates, you and I will jam!

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary gathering of musical talent. Mark your calendars and secure your spot at Vai Academy 7.0, where the future of guitar playing begins."

Watch the video below, and find further details here.