STEVE VAI Announces Inviolate 2023 World Tour Show For Bahrain

November 4, 2023, 36 minutes ago

news steve vai riff notes

STEVE VAI Announces Inviolate 2023 World Tour Show For Bahrain

Guitar legend Steve Vai has announced a show in Bahrain on his Inviolate 2023 World Tour. Tickets & EVO Experience passes are on sale now on Vai.com.

Vai's Inviolate 2023 tour scedule is now as follows:

November
5 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia
6 - Anita's Theatre - Wollongong, Australia
8 - Hindley St Music Hall - Adelaide, Australia
9 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne. Australia
11 - Perth Concert Hall - Perth, Australia

December
4 - The Quarry: Al Dana Amphitheatre - Zallaq Kingdom of Bahrain
6 - Phoenix Marketcity Kurla - Mumbai, India
8 - Livebox Festival @ Phoenix Whitefield - Bangalore, India
9 - Grand Ballroom - JW Marriott - Kolkata. India

G3 is back! A special reunion of the original 1996 lineup of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai will be hitting the road in January and February 2024. Watch a video trailer below.

Ticket and VIP links can be found at G3Tour.com.

Dates:

January
23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino
26 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort and Casino
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
31 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

February
1 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre
2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Reno
3, - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
5 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
7 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews