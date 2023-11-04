STEVE VAI Announces Inviolate 2023 World Tour Show For Bahrain

Guitar legend Steve Vai has announced a show in Bahrain on his Inviolate 2023 World Tour. Tickets & EVO Experience passes are on sale now on Vai.com.

Vai's Inviolate 2023 tour scedule is now as follows:

November

5 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

6 - Anita's Theatre - Wollongong, Australia

8 - Hindley St Music Hall - Adelaide, Australia

9 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne. Australia

11 - Perth Concert Hall - Perth, Australia

December

4 - The Quarry: Al Dana Amphitheatre - Zallaq Kingdom of Bahrain

6 - Phoenix Marketcity Kurla - Mumbai, India

8 - Livebox Festival @ Phoenix Whitefield - Bangalore, India

9 - Grand Ballroom - JW Marriott - Kolkata. India

G3 is back! A special reunion of the original 1996 lineup of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai will be hitting the road in January and February 2024. Watch a video trailer below.

Ticket and VIP links can be found at G3Tour.com.

Dates:

January

23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino

26 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort and Casino

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

31 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

February

1 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Reno

3, - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

5 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

7 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre