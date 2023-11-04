STEVE VAI Announces Inviolate 2023 World Tour Show For Bahrain
November 4, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai has announced a show in Bahrain on his Inviolate 2023 World Tour. Tickets & EVO Experience passes are on sale now on Vai.com.
Vai's Inviolate 2023 tour scedule is now as follows:
November
5 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia
6 - Anita's Theatre - Wollongong, Australia
8 - Hindley St Music Hall - Adelaide, Australia
9 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne. Australia
11 - Perth Concert Hall - Perth, Australia
December
4 - The Quarry: Al Dana Amphitheatre - Zallaq Kingdom of Bahrain
6 - Phoenix Marketcity Kurla - Mumbai, India
8 - Livebox Festival @ Phoenix Whitefield - Bangalore, India
9 - Grand Ballroom - JW Marriott - Kolkata. India
G3 is back! A special reunion of the original 1996 lineup of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai will be hitting the road in January and February 2024. Watch a video trailer below.
Ticket and VIP links can be found at G3Tour.com.
Dates:
January
23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino
26 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort and Casino
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
31 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
February
1 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre
2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Reno
3, - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
5 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
7 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre