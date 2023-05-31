STEVE VAI Announces Inviolate North American Tour Dates

Guitar legend Steve Vai has announced the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are on sale this Friday on vai.com at 12 PM EST.

Dates:

July

16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda

21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall

23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater

28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

August

1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre

2 - Halifax, NS - TBD

3 - Saint John, NB - TBD

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater

(Photo - Larry DiMarzio)