STEVE VAI Announces Three India Shows For December 2023

October 14, 2023, 2 hours ago

news steve vai riff nots

STEVE VAI Announces Three India Shows For December 2023

Guitar legend Steve Vai has announced three shows for India on his Inviolate 2023 World Tour. Tickets & EVO Experience passes are on sale now on Vai.com.

Dates are listed below.

G3 is back! A special reunion of the original 1996 lineup of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai will be hitting the road in January and February 2024. Watch a video trailer below.

Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday, September 13, and general on-sale started Friday, September 15. Ticket and VIP links can be found at G3Tour.com.

Dates:

January
23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino
26 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort and Casino
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
31 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

February
1 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre
2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Reno
3, - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
5 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
7 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews