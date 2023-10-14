STEVE VAI Announces Three India Shows For December 2023

Guitar legend Steve Vai has announced three shows for India on his Inviolate 2023 World Tour. Tickets & EVO Experience passes are on sale now on Vai.com.

Dates are listed below.

G3 is back! A special reunion of the original 1996 lineup of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai will be hitting the road in January and February 2024. Watch a video trailer below.

Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday, September 13, and general on-sale started Friday, September 15. Ticket and VIP links can be found at G3Tour.com.

Dates:

January

23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino

26 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort and Casino

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

31 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

February

1 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Reno

3, - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

5 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

7 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre