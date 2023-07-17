STEVE VAI - Australia And New Zealand Inviolate Tour Dates Confirmed For October / November 2023

Guitar legend Steve Vai has announced dates for the Australia and New Zealand on his Inviolate Tour 2023. They are listed below. Tickets & EVO Experience passes go on sale this Thursday, July 20th on Vai.com.

Vai kicked off his Inviolate North American Tour on July 16th in Tucson, AZ. Dates are as follows:

July

16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda

21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall

23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater

28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

August

1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre

2 - Halifax, NS - TBD

3 - Saint John, NB - TBD

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater