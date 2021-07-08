STEVE VAI Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat 'Em And Smile Album - "I Reflect On The Bond We Had As A Band; It Felt Truly Glorious"
July 8, 2021, an hour ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared the following message with his fans on July 7th, the 35th Anniversary of David Lee Roth's Eat 'Em And Smile album:
"Congratulations to my Eat 'Em And Smile brothers on 35 years of this powerful recording. I woke up one day in the David Lee Roth band surrounded by massive rock talent and a forward attitude that we were ready to blow up all bridges, and I believe we did! I reflect on those amazing youthful days, the rehearsing, recording, touring, and the bond we had as a band. It felt truly glorious."
Eat 'Em And Smile was original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's debut full-length solo album, released on July 7th, 1986.
Tracklist:
"Yankee Rose"
"Shyboy"
"I'm Easy"
"Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?"
"Goin' Crazy!"
"Tobacco Road"
"Elephant Gun"
"Big Trouble"
"Bump And Grind"
"That's Life"
Photo by Neil Zlozower / Atlas Icons