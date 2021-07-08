STEVE VAI Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat 'Em And Smile Album - "I Reflect On The Bond We Had As A Band; It Felt Truly Glorious"

July 8, 2021, an hour ago

news steve vai david lee roth

STEVE VAI Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat 'Em And Smile Album - "I Reflect On The Bond We Had As A Band; It Felt Truly Glorious"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared the following message with his fans on July 7th, the 35th Anniversary of David Lee Roth's Eat 'Em And Smile album:

"Congratulations to my Eat 'Em And Smile brothers on 35 years of this powerful recording. I woke up one day in the David Lee Roth band surrounded by massive rock talent and a forward attitude that we were ready to blow up all bridges, and I believe we did! I reflect on those amazing youthful days, the rehearsing, recording, touring, and the bond we had as a band. It felt truly glorious."

Eat 'Em And Smile was original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's debut full-length solo album, released on July 7th, 1986.

Tracklist:

"Yankee Rose"
"Shyboy"
"I'm Easy"
"Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?"
"Goin' Crazy!"
"Tobacco Road"
"Elephant Gun"
"Big Trouble"
"Bump And Grind"
"That's Life"

Photo by Neil Zlozower / Atlas Icons



Featured Audio

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews