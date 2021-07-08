STEVE VAI Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat 'Em And Smile Album - "I Reflect On The Bond We Had As A Band; It Felt Truly Glorious"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared the following message with his fans on July 7th, the 35th Anniversary of David Lee Roth's Eat 'Em And Smile album:

"Congratulations to my Eat 'Em And Smile brothers on 35 years of this powerful recording. I woke up one day in the David Lee Roth band surrounded by massive rock talent and a forward attitude that we were ready to blow up all bridges, and I believe we did! I reflect on those amazing youthful days, the rehearsing, recording, touring, and the bond we had as a band. It felt truly glorious."

Eat 'Em And Smile was original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's debut full-length solo album, released on July 7th, 1986.

Tracklist:

"Yankee Rose"

"Shyboy"

"I'm Easy"

"Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?"

"Goin' Crazy!"

"Tobacco Road"

"Elephant Gun"

"Big Trouble"

"Bump And Grind"

"That's Life"

Photo by Neil Zlozower / Atlas Icons