STEVE VAI Checks In From European Tour - I Have Never Been On A Tour With So Many Unexpected Challenges"

Currently on his Inviolate European tour, guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"I have never been on a tour with so many unexpected challenges. After the show in Berlin, our bus broke down and we had to go directly to the Berlin train station and catch a 4:30 AM train to Düsseldorf, and then drive an hour to make it to the Bospop festival in the Netherlands on time, and we did! And what a glorious gig it was, even with virtually no sleep.

It seems like every time something blows up on this tour, there’s something a little better waiting. For instance, the bus that broke down had no air-conditioning and we had just gotten through Italy, and we’re wondering how we were going to be able to get through Spain on that bus in the killer heat. When we got to Bospop, a band had just finished their tour and their bus was being returned to London that day, and we got it to finish our tour. It’s a better bus, and it even has air-conditioning. Now how do you like that! Angels on our shoulders baby!!!"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

July

16 - Valencia, Spain - Jardin de Viveros

17 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar do Vigo

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Teatro Tivoli

Vai recently shared a clip from a show in Italy when his rig had a technical glitch and he had to improvise.