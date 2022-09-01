STEVE VAI, DEFTONES' Chino Moreno Featured On Upcoming POLYPHIA Album
Genre-bending instrumental band, Polyphia, will release their fourth studio album, Remember That You Will Die, on October 28 via Rise Records.
Remember That You Will Die features collaborations with $not, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Brasstracks, Steve Vai, and more. Produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, the album also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga), Judge (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band’s longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, Finneas), and more on select tracks.
Tracklisting:
"Genesis" feat. Brasstracks
"Playing God"
"The Audacity" feat. Anomalie
"Reverie"
"ABC" feat. Sophia Black
"Memento Mori" feat. Killstation
"Fuck Around And Find Out" feat. $not
"All Falls Apart"
"Neurotica"
"Chimera" feat. Lil West
"Bloodbath" feat. Chino Moreno
"Ego Death" feat. Steve Vai
Polyphia are currently wrapping up their sold-out tour in North America. The tour features support from German progressive metal band Unprocessed and hardcore duo Death Tour. The 28-date headlining run sold out entirely and included dates in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago.
Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.
(Photo - Travis Shinn)