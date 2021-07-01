STEVE VAI - Evolution Of An Icon: "In The Beginning, The First Thing That I Had That Looked Like A Guitar Was A Broom..." (Video)

Speaking with Sweetwater, guitar legend Steve Vai shares insights on his technique, how his style has evolved over the years, his signature Ibanez guitars, the high Synergy preamp system, and much more. Check out the interview below.

Vai: "It's important to note that in the beginning, the first thing that I had that looked like a guitar was a broom, and that broom got a beating. I would be in my teenage Long Island room listening to music and just jumping around the room making believe I was a real rock star. It was never apparent to me that I could actually play the guitar, I think because the guitar was so cool and I was just this kid from Long Island and had no idea that I had the right to play."

Vai recently released an upscaled version of the official video for "I Would Love To", processed and upscaled from the original version by Mike Mesker. The track is taken from Vai's critically acclaimed second album, Passion And Warfare, released in 1990.

Back in May, Vai released an upscaled video for the Passion And Warfare album track, "For The Love Of God", also done by Mesker.